Self-commitment
Vienna commits to its own climate targets by law
Vienna is the first and so far only federal state to pass its own climate law, putting itself to the test. This turns political commitments into obligations. Vienna blames the federal government for the fact that these only apply to the city itself and with restrictions.
Climate protection goals such as "phase out gas" and CO2 neutrality, to which Vienna has so far only committed itself politically, are now being "cast in legal form", as Climate City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky puts it. The draft for a "Vienna Climate Law" is now being reviewed. The law does not contain any substantive measures; these will continue to be dealt with in the various individual laws. Instead, the city wants to commit itself to meeting its own targets.
Allies sought in "climate alliance"
The law introduces, for example, a mandatory climate check for laws and ordinances as well as for the city as a developer for large buildings with an investment volume of around 30 million euros. Private individuals are to be brought on board by being able to enter into a "climate alliance" with the city. This should not only become a quasi-official and promotionally effective sustainability seal, but also speed up approvals.
Climate policy is given fixed procedures by the law. The Climate Council, consisting of representatives from science, administration and a political branch representing civil society, will be installed as an advisory body to a new "steering group". This will consist of the mayor and all city councillors holding office and will in future review all municipal actions in terms of their climate impact. A coordination office will also link the city councils in matters of climate protection.
First approach for climate action by citizens
Another new approach is the first possibility for citizens to take legal action on climate protection: if the city fails to comply with its own climate action plan, it will be possible to take the matter to the administrative court. At the presentation of the law, Climate Council Chairwoman Dragana Damjanovic said that she thought it contained "a bit too much 'can' and a bit too little 'must'", but also showed understanding for the fact that the city had to retain its political room for maneuver.
Czernohorszky and NEOS climate spokesperson Stefan Gara agreed that Vienna would like to go even further, but that the federal government was preventing this for the time being: "We have been waiting 1350 days for the promised climate protection law". Instead of sitting back and waiting, the city has decided to take on as much responsibility as possible by law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
