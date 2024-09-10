Vienna commits to its own climate targets by law

First approach for climate action by citizens

Another new approach is the first possibility for citizens to take legal action on climate protection: if the city fails to comply with its own climate action plan, it will be possible to take the matter to the administrative court. At the presentation of the law, Climate Council Chairwoman Dragana Damjanovic said that she thought it contained "a bit too much 'can' and a bit too little 'must'", but also showed understanding for the fact that the city had to retain its political room for maneuver.