Princess Kate
The big surprises in the emotional video
Princess Kate has addressed the public in a touching video, giving a deep insight into her family life. The good news: the treatment is complete!
In the video, which has touched millions of hearts, the royal family appears more loving and closer than ever. The surprising, sweet moments are particularly poignant and show just how strong the bond is in the Welsh family. Here are the biggest surprises!
Caresses, holding hands
Probably the most surprising scenes in the video: In the video, the heir to the British throne William clearly shows how much he loves his wife. They lie together on the beach. William lies in Kate's arms, he even gives her a tender kiss. You can see how happy it makes him that she has finished chemo and can finally laugh again. The last few months have been difficult for them both.
At their country estate in Norfolk, surrounded by woods and a beach, they were able to recover and recharge their batteries.
William rescues Charlotte
Clearly the cutest scene in the video: While playing a card game together, Princess Charlotte suddenly has a caterpillar in her hair! But don't panic, because dad William rushes to the rescue. Using a playing card, he manages to free the little intruder from Charlotte's hair - and all with a twinkle in his eye!
Brothers George and Louis watch with excitement as their father masters the "rescue maneuver". William takes the card with the caterpillar on it and jokingly stretches it towards Charlotte, whereupon the little princess lets out a sweet cry in childish horror.
Middleton family - support for Kate
But the video reveals even more surprises. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, can also be seen in the video. They take part in a fun card game with their daughter, son-in-law William and their grandchildren. The Middletons are believed to have spent a lot of time with the Waleses and have always looked after the children when Kate has had a bad day.
Kate's parents are known for their unwavering support, and again, it's clear that family is everything. Her appearance in the video is a tribute to that.
Orla, the faithful companion
Wales' family dog, Orla, was not to be missed in this emotional video. The black cocker spaniel has faithfully accompanied the family for years and makes for heart-warming scenes. Whether on a walk on the beach or at a cozy picnic - Orla is always by their side and is lovingly stroked by Kate while she hugs William.
Brave move
We think: This video shows the Waleses in an intimate and warm way that has never been seen before - a family that sticks together despite all the challenges and finds joy in everyday life. A courageous step by Princess Kate, who proves with her openness that even royals struggle with difficulties - and never lose heart.
"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized in the video. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
