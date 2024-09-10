Sane? “Hope someone kicks him in the ass”

The fact that his compatriots made it to the semi-finals at the European Championships, on the other hand, was pure luck. "Third in the group stage, Romania in the round of 16 and Turkey one round later. With all due respect, you have to win against opponents like that. If someone had told us before the tournament that we would reach the semi-finals, we would have said great. But if you look at the European Championship, our performances weren't that great," said the 41-year-old.