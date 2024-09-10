Vorteilswelt
After EU fine

Hungary: free buses for migrants to Brussels

10.09.2024 09:15

In response to a million-euro fine for persistent violations of EU asylum regulations, Hungary has announced that it will offer "illegal migrants a one-way trip to Brussels" voluntarily and free of charge. Deputy Interior Minister Bence Rétvári announced this measure in front of passenger buses with the Belgian capital as their destination.

Belgium reacted indignantly to Hungary's announcement. The government's plan in Budapest is "unacceptable", said Nicole de Moor, Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, on Monday.

Hungary issued record fine
The coaches presented by the State Secretary in support of his plan bore the sign "Röszke - Brussels". Röszke is a place at a border crossing with Serbia through which migrants enter the country. With this action, the Hungarian government wants to respond to a record fine of 200 million euros that the European Court of Justice imposed on the country in June for violations of EU asylum law.

The government in Budapest described the fine as "completely unjust" - and announced that it would not pay the sum. If Hungary actually refuses to pay, the EU Commission can withhold certain subsidies.

A whole fleet of buses was organized for the media event. (Bild: APA/MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund)
A whole fleet of buses was organized for the media event.
(Bild: APA/MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund)

"If Brussels wants them, it will get them"
At the presentation of the buses on Friday, Retvari said that the EU wanted to "force Hungary to let the illegal immigrants we are stopping at the country's southern border into the country". He continued: "Well, after applying European procedural rules, we will offer them a free ride to Brussels". At the same time, he added: "If Brussels wants them, it will get them."

Belgian State Secretary for Asylum de Moor said on Monday that "audacity of this kind" was "harmful and counterproductive". They undermine "solidarity and cooperation within the EU" and are a "blatant violation of European and international agreements".

Hungary had already announced a similar action in August. At the time, the EU Commission stated that it was used to "loud announcements of this kind from Hungary".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

