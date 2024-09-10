Mercedes-AMG GT 63: Low-flying sports car with V8 engine

Roadster with a roof

The first generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT was just that: a Mercedes-AMG GT. A pure sports car, not the lightest sports car on earth, but by no means overweight. The current generation is actually a Mercedes SL, so it shares most of its features with the Roadster. Although it is now also part of AMG and therefore has a more sporty design, it is not really a sports car. And so the GT has a few hundred kilograms of ballast to lug around. The registration certificate for the test car states an unladen weight of 1915 kg - 360 kg more than the DIN weight of the equally powerful AMG GT-R, which I raced over the Bilster Berg exactly seven years ago. What an experience that was!