Perpetrator has a criminal record

No compensation for stabbed security guard

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 05:55

A Georgian with a criminal record was caught red-handed by a 27-year-old when he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him. However, the victim is unlikely to receive a single cent in compensation.

Marcelo K. (27) will probably never forget June 9, 2023 for the rest of his life. On that day, he and a security colleague caught a shoplifter in the PlusCity shopping center near Linz (Upper Austria). K. was holding the criminal when he suddenly pulled out a knife and rammed it into the 27-year-old's upper body. He had to be stitched up and the attacker fled.

Another attack missed its target
But the then unknown man was to strike again. In April of this year, he tried to stab a security guard again after being caught red-handed. This time he missed, but was able to flee again. The police were able to arrest him in May. He is a Georgian (48) with six previous convictions, who has been in Austria for years without a residence permit and has committed several shoplifting crimes here.

The 27-year-old was stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter. (Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)
The 27-year-old was stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter.
(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

In court, he was sentenced to an additional 20 months in prison for his attack on the 27-year-old and was also ordered to pay 3000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. But K. has not yet seen a cent of it. "Due to uncollectibility", as the 27-year-old's mother, who lives in the district of Neunkirchen, explains. But that's not all: "My child will even have to pay the lawyer's fees while the perpetrator is in prison at our expense," the woman says angrily. With the help of Wiener Neustadt lawyer Hans Peter Kandler, however, they hope to get at least some justice.

"It is unbearable"
Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) is also critical: "It is intolerable that you are attacked by a migrant with umpteen criminal convictions while working for the safety of others and then look through your fingers when it comes to compensation for pain and suffering."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Folgen Sie uns auf