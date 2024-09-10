No compensation for stabbed security guard

In court, he was sentenced to an additional 20 months in prison for his attack on the 27-year-old and was also ordered to pay 3000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. But K. has not yet seen a cent of it. "Due to uncollectibility", as the 27-year-old's mother, who lives in the district of Neunkirchen, explains. But that's not all: "My child will even have to pay the lawyer's fees while the perpetrator is in prison at our expense," the woman says angrily. With the help of Wiener Neustadt lawyer Hans Peter Kandler, however, they hope to get at least some justice.