After storms

Crisis meeting: renovated hut not accessible

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 18:45

The completion of the hiking hut on the Goldeck in Spittal an der Drau has been delayed due to the heavy storms. Nevertheless, the long search for a new tenant has come to a successful end.

comment0 Kommentare

The Goldeck hut on Spittal's local mountain of the same name has been freshly renovated. As reported, the Alpine Club has not only invested in the exterior, but has also renovated the interior. However, what was missing until now to run the hut, which is popular with many hikers, was a tenant. "The search turned out to be very difficult, we actually wanted to open this summer, but we couldn't find a suitable operator," says Arnold Riebenbauer, the person responsible at the Alpine Club.

Arnold Riebenbauer from the Alpine Club. (Bild: Elisa Aschbacher)
Arnold Riebenbauer from the Alpine Club.
(Bild: Elisa Aschbacher)

In hindsight, it's probably not so bad that the search took longer. "We're not quite finished with the set-up yet," says Riebenbauer. In addition, the recent storm, which left a trail of devastation in Baldramsdorf in particular, has delayed everything somewhat. "The Goldeckbahn and access roads are closed because parts are damaged. Unfortunately, footpaths leading to the mountain hut are also closed."

Zitat Icon

We finally found a tenant. Fortunately. Because the search was extremely difficult. Spivey will take over from 2025.

Arnold Riebenbauer, Alpenverein

"Some of the materials needed for the hut can therefore not be transported up there," explains Riebenbauer. A crisis meeting will be held on Saturday to discuss this. "We need a solution so that we can complete the work as soon as possible."

Successful search for a tenant
The good news at the end: a tenant has now been found. "Landlord Andreas Spivey will be managing the Goldeckhütte from next year," reveals Riebenbauer and is more than pleased. "Because he knows his way around a restaurant." Spivey also runs a restaurant in Kötschach-Mauthen and is currently the tenant of the Compton Hut in Greifenburg at the foot of the north face of the Reißkofel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
