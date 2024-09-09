Crisis meeting: renovated hut not accessible

The Goldeck hut on Spittal's local mountain of the same name has been freshly renovated. As reported, the Alpine Club has not only invested in the exterior, but has also renovated the interior. However, what was missing until now to run the hut, which is popular with many hikers, was a tenant. "The search turned out to be very difficult, we actually wanted to open this summer, but we couldn't find a suitable operator," says Arnold Riebenbauer, the person responsible at the Alpine Club.