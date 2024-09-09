The demystification of Marco Pogo

"Wlazny is now getting on journalists' nerves"

At the start of the election campaign, almost all polls put the Beer Party firmly in parliament with eight percent. That has since changed. A survey by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis puts the Beer Party at just five percent. IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer does not believe that the party's entry into the National Council is certain. "There could still be a heart-stopping final here in the end." The expert believes that the reason for the beer party's falling ratings is that the movement is no longer being hyped by the media. "Journalists are now getting annoyed that Beer Party leader Dominik Walzny simply doesn't say anything."