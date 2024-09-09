Vorteilswelt
Mystery solved in Tyrol

Dead truck driver at the parking lot: autopsy revealed

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 10:19

After a dead truck driver was discovered in the early hours of last Friday morning in the highway parking lot near Weer in the Tyrolean lowlands, the identity and cause of death have now been established. The operation caused quite a stir, and the LKA was also on site.

The body was discovered at around 7 a.m. on Friday. He was lying on a grass verge between the freeway and the parking lot. It soon became clear that it was the driver of the truck parked right next to it. Now the identity has also been established: "A Kazakh", as a police spokesperson explained on Monday in response to an inquiry from "Krone".

Police cordoned off the scene.
Autopsy confirms suspicion
Initial investigations on Friday had revealed that there was no indication of any outside culpability. This has now been confirmed by the autopsy carried out at Innsbruck's forensic medicine department. The Kazakh died due to a "health problem", according to the spokesperson.

Operation caused a stir
The operation had caused a stir on Friday. Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation were on the scene. The highway police, the ambulance and emergency doctor as well as the fire department were also at the scene. As the place where the body was found was right next to the highway, a visual cover was set up.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Folgen Sie uns auf