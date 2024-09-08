After the Paralympics hema
Sat.1 kicks Luke Mockridge out of the program
Sat.1 shows Luke Mockridge the red card. After his inappropriate "jokes" about Paralympic athletes, the channel will not broadcast the 35-year-old's new show "Was ist in der Box?" (What's in the box?).
In his podcast "The Germans", Luke Mockridge made extremely tasteless fun of Paralympic athletes. "There are people without legs and arms, you throw them into a pool - and whoever drowns last is the winner," he "joked".
Outrage after inappropriate joke
The more than unfunny joke caused a great deal of outrage, which in turn prompted Mockridge to issue a public apology. But despite the 35-year-old's remorse, Sat.1 is now drawing the consequences from the scandal, as Sat.1 spokesperson Christoph Körfer explained to "Bild".
"The statements about disabled people and para-athletes, about which many people are rightly outraged, do not fit in with our values," said Körfer in a statement.
Sat.1 does not launch new show
Mockridge "quickly realized what he had done wrong with these sentences" and "therefore apologized publicly and credibly for his inappropriate words - and accepted the invitation from the German Disabled Sports Association". "Nevertheless, Sat.1 has decided not to launch its new show 'What's in the Box' on September 12."
Sat.1 hopes that Mockridge will "find a way to follow up his apology with action and continue to address the issue in the interests of all people with disabilities and in the interests of all para-athletes who have impressed and enchanted us with their performances in Paris," the Sat.1 spokesperson concluded.
Meanwhile, the outrage over the statements continues. Kristina Vogel, Olympic champion in track cycling in 2012 and 2016, who has been paralyzed in a wheelchair since a training accident, has collected reactions and strongly criticized Mockridge. "That is inhumane, disgusting and discriminatory," said the German.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.