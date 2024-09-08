Brucknerfest: Art and lies don’t mix

First we have to wait for the mayoral election

In the absence of an artistic director, the Brucknerhaus management was represented by commercial director René Esterbauer; instead of Luger, deputy mayor Karin Hörzing (SPÖ) acted as managing mayor and appealed to "maintain a level-headed approach and an overview in view of current developments". It will be up to the future head of the city, who will be elected on 12 January 2025, to "set the right course here in the building" in order to consolidate the independence of the Brucknerhaus as a cultural institution.