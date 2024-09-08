Appeal for a new start
Brucknerfest: Art and lies don’t mix
The International Bruckner Festival was officially opened in Linz on Sunday. The ceremony was overshadowed by the Brucknerhaus affair. Governor Thomas Stelzer called for a new start in the cooperation between the province and the city. Keynote speaker Lisz Hirn addressed the importance of art for democracy, as did National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka.
For years, not only have the national and state anthems been sung, but speeches have also been a tradition at the International Bruckner Festival. On Sunday it was that time again, and this time the ceremony was overshadowed by the Brucknerhaus affair.
First offer from the state to the city
Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) took the current situation in Linz - under the clear slogan "Art and lies don't mix" - as an opportunity to suggest a new start in cultural policy.
For decades, the theater contract between the state and city had been "an exemplary contract of cooperation", which was, however, terminated by the city in 2018. But now there is "the opportunity for a new start, for a new, more intensive collaboration and a rejection of sensitivities". His hand is outstretched, says Stelzer, "let's make more common cause again".
First we have to wait for the mayoral election
In the absence of an artistic director, the Brucknerhaus management was represented by commercial director René Esterbauer; instead of Luger, deputy mayor Karin Hörzing (SPÖ) acted as managing mayor and appealed to "maintain a level-headed approach and an overview in view of current developments". It will be up to the future head of the city, who will be elected on 12 January 2025, to "set the right course here in the building" in order to consolidate the independence of the Brucknerhaus as a cultural institution.
Freedom of art is a pillar of democracy
The speeches were also influenced by the social changes in Europe. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) emphasized the importance of art as a pillar of liberal democracies.
Escaping into the past is dangerous
The philosopher Lisz Hirn also dedicated her speech to the importance of art in raising political awareness. It is essential to "expose oneself to dissonance in order to gain a different, new perspective", she warned against "regressive movements that do not focus on the future, but take refuge in a fictitiously exaggerated past".
First performance was well received
The ceremony was musically framed by a brilliant Bruckner Orchestra Linz under its chief conductor Markus Poschner, which performed music by the orchestra's namesake as well as the world premiere of a work by Johannes Berauer. Bruckner's 11 symphonies were presented like musical snapshots - great applause!
