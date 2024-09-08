The situation at the border
Focus on delinquent asylum seekers and deportations
How does Austria have immigration under control? A situation report from the border with Hungary and a local inspection of the prisons with a view to the problem of deportations are causing political discussions.
Almost 140 refugees arrived in Burgenland last week. This brings the number of arrests this year to 1100. 19 smugglers were caught. The balance is far lower than in previous years.
Minister in the border town
"To keep it that way", Niki Berlakovich and the ÖVP mayor met the Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, in Deutschkreutz. "There must be no immigration into our social system," was the tenor.
Integration through performance
"Everyone who comes to Austria must accept our culture and the rules of our society. Anyone who does not want to do so must leave our country," said Berlakovich. He advocates "integration through performance". This means that "everyone who comes to us must make their contribution and work here". Karner, of course, promised support. A tougher approach has long been adopted at federal level anyway.
Too many asylum seekers committing crimes
SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst reiterated his criticism of the federal government's asylum policy. "There are currently 200 inmates in the Eisenstadt prison, 25 more than the standard capacity. 150 of them do not have Austrian citizenship, i.e. 75 percent," he points out.
Prisons are full
Fürst refers to the hundreds of traffickers in Austria's prisons who are serving long sentences. "Very few offenders are deported after their release," denounces the SPÖ parliamentary group leader: "Interior ministers from both the FPÖ and the ÖVP have failed to conclude repatriation agreements. As a result, the majority of delinquent asylum seekers and asylum seekers are not expelled from the country."
In the first half of 2024, only nine Afghans and 15 Syrians were deported. "Offenders must be returned to safe third countries, countries of origin or justice centers similar to the EU asylum centers at the EU's external borders before being detained in order to avoid overburdening the system," Fürst demands.
Germany shows the way
Deportations, especially to Afghanistan and Syria, are particularly difficult, points out Berlakovich from the ÖVP. The Taliban regime is not internationally recognized and civil war is still raging in the other country. "But now there is movement in the matter," emphasizes Berlakovich.
As is well known, Germany has succeeded in returning Afghans who have committed crimes to their home country. Berlakovich: "Austria is in contact with Germany, we coordinate such sensitive missions. This will be noticeable in the future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.