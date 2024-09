Olympic champion Bontus in the Medal Series at Lake Traunsee

"Today was quite successful for me. I had to retire in one race after a foul against Max Maeder. Otherwise, I was able to achieve top results throughout," said Bontus. "Maybe I'll manage a similar catch-up race as at the Olympics." Maeder was in a class of his own in front of Ebensee on Saturday. The Olympic bronze medal winner from Singapore won five of the six races - a total of eleven of the twelve qualifying races.