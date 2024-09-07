Sarrazin: “Things have gotten much worse”

"Krone": Mr. Sarrazin, your new book also revolves around the topic of immigration. Why is this topic so important to you?

Thilo Sarrazin: I always talk about demographics and immigration, simply because we cannot assess the issue of immigration without our own birth rate. Ultimately, the question is where Western societies are heading demographically if each generation is a third smaller than the previous one. Why is this topic so important to me? If we fill this gap with immigrants from other cultures, it will mean the end of our society.