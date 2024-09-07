Thanks to Queen Mum
Prince Harry’s cash register rings for his 40th birthday
Prince Harry can look forward to a nice chunk of money for his 40th birthday. The exiled royal will receive 8 million pounds (around 9.47 million euros) from a trust fund set up by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mum.
Prince Harry celebrates his 40th birthday next Sunday (September 15). However, there will not only be plenty of congratulations from wife Duchess Meghan, but also a nice sum of money. This was reported by The Times.
Queen Mum set up a trust fund
According to the report, Harry and William's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, better known as Queen Mum, set up a trust fund 30 years ago, into which she paid 19 million pounds at the time. According to Queen Elizabeth's mother's will, the proceeds were to be paid out to all her great-grandchildren on their 21st and 40th birthdays.
A former palace adviser told The Times: "A trust fund was set up at the time. This allowed the Queen Mother to put money aside for when her great-grandchildren were older and pass on part of her estate in a tax-efficient way."
He added: "This allowed part of her estate to be segregated for her."
8 million pounds for the 40th
It is reported that both Prince Harry and Prince William each received 6 million pounds. For their 40th wedding anniversary, this sum had risen to 8 million pounds.
It is assumed that in addition to the princes, their cousins also benefit from Queen Mum's trust fund. Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Princess Margaret's children, Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, are said to be beneficiaries of the fund.
Earning millions with "Spare"
However, Prince Harry would definitely not be starving even without his great-grandmother's generous inheritance. As was revealed just a few months ago, the younger son of King Charles made a fortune with his autobiography "Spare", which was published at the beginning of 2023.
Harry is said to have earned 22 million pounds from his scandalous memoirs. Millions more have been poured into the Sussexes' coffers in recent years through lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.