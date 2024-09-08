Start of the school year
These changes await 96,000 Tyrolean pupils
School will be starting again for around 96,000 children and young people in Tyrol in the next few days. A number of changes await pupils and teachers. Child protection will be strengthened.
When the almost 600 Tyrolean schools open their doors next week, it will be particularly exciting for the youngest pupils. For more than 8,200 Tyrolean children, the much-cited seriousness of life begins. In addition to the 8,200 first graders, almost 620 girls and boys will be joining the pre-school classes this year.
"No teacher shortage", but still a few gaps
"Teaching is guaranteed everywhere", says the Directorate of Education when asked about teacher shortages. There are still gaps in some subjects and at some locations, they admit, but at the same time, Director of Education Paul Gappmaier points out that "the allocation of teachers has not yet been completed".
A total of 11,600 teachers work in Tyrol's schools. As reported, the demand for jobs in schools here is higher than in other federal states. In spring, there were almost 1,300 applicants for 880 advertised positions.
Concept to better protect children from violence
The most important change this year is the introduction of child protection concepts in schools. These must now be developed on a mandatory basis. The aim is to better protect pupils from physical, psychological and sexualized violence.
Something new also awaits A-level students. The pre-scientific paper as part of the Matura is now called the final paper and can also be submitted in video form or as a podcast in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
