After the mega-bankruptcy
“Catastrophic!” France stars badly beaten up
The Italian thrashing in Paris was also difficult for Didier Deschamps to digest. "I can assure you that it hurts and it must hurt everyone. But I'm sticking to the facts," said France's soccer team boss.
The facts: 1:3 against Italy in the Nations League opener, an overstretched and uninspired B team, only three shots on goal in 90 minutes. In three days against Belgium, "things have to go in the right direction again".
But it all started wonderfully at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Bradley Barcola scored in the twelfth second and thus earlier than any Frenchman before him. Bernard Lacombe held the record until Friday evening, having scored after 36 seconds at the 1978 World Cup - incidentally also in a defeat against Italy.
"The defense was catastrophic"
What followed was not only goals conceded by Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori, it was above all a poor evening. "The defense was disastrous, with no offensive ideas and weak finishing," wrote L'Équipe and was harsh on the team. "They played in circles without any bright ideas and accepted defeat as well as their mediocrity."
Deschamps made six changes to the starting eleven that lost to eventual champions Spain in the European Championship semi-finals. The coach classified the defeat as a "collective failure". "We put Italy in a comfortable situation. We were weak in our efforts, especially in the tackles," said the world champion coach. The fact that the 55-year-old once again found himself at the center of criticism was of little concern to him: "I was born with criticism. I'm doing well."
New chance
Things will have to improve on Monday against Domenico Tedesco's Belgian side. In terms of personnel, Deschamps would like to rotate again and start regulars such as Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kondé and Ousmane Dembélé from the beginning. "We have to be clearer in our heads again. We owe it to ourselves to win this game," said goalscorer Barcola.
