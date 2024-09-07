“Catastrophic!” France stars badly beaten up

Deschamps made six changes to the starting eleven that lost to eventual champions Spain in the European Championship semi-finals. The coach classified the defeat as a "collective failure". "We put Italy in a comfortable situation. We were weak in our efforts, especially in the tackles," said the world champion coach. The fact that the 55-year-old once again found himself at the center of criticism was of little concern to him: "I was born with criticism. I'm doing well."