Austria lags behind
Hair loss: club premiere at Lake Wörthersee
Whether topless or with hair - people from all over Austria who suffer from alopecia are coming together for the first time in Techelsberg. A separate association was founded in Carinthia in May for people with this rare condition.
The official starting signal for the hair loss association in Techelsberg am Wörthersee: on Saturday, the new chairwoman Janin Baumann invites people to her restaurant "Electric Garden": "I have been affected by the disease alopecia, which causes hair loss, since I was eight years old," Janin tells the "Krone", who also appears as a model.
The number of people who are losing their hair is increasing rapidly. As of today, there is also an association for this in Austria.
"We founded this association in May and five women are involved. There are already associations for affected people all over the world, but not in Austria. But that's over now." The number of people who are losing their hair due to illness is increasing by leaps and bounds. Baumann runs a wig store in Klagenfurt, partly because she is affected herself.
"Bald head or wig should not play a role"
"On the occasion of Alopecia Awareness Month in September, the event starts today at 1 pm. The association introduces itself." Presentations and discussions will follow. "How people present themselves is up to them. Either as a bald head or with a wig, that shouldn't really play a role in life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.