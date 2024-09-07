Vorteilswelt
Austria lags behind

Hair loss: club premiere at Lake Wörthersee

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 12:00

Whether topless or with hair - people from all over Austria who suffer from alopecia are coming together for the first time in Techelsberg. A separate association was founded in Carinthia in May for people with this rare condition.

The official starting signal for the hair loss association in Techelsberg am Wörthersee: on Saturday, the new chairwoman Janin Baumann invites people to her restaurant "Electric Garden": "I have been affected by the disease alopecia, which causes hair loss, since I was eight years old," Janin tells the "Krone", who also appears as a model.

The number of people who are losing their hair is increasing rapidly. As of today, there is also an association for this in Austria.

"We founded this association in May and five women are involved. There are already associations for affected people all over the world, but not in Austria. But that's over now." The number of people who are losing their hair due to illness is increasing by leaps and bounds. Baumann runs a wig store in Klagenfurt, partly because she is affected herself.

"Bald head or wig should not play a role"
 "On the occasion of Alopecia Awareness Month in September, the event starts today at 1 pm. The association introduces itself." Presentations and discussions will follow. "How people present themselves is up to them. Either as a bald head or with a wig, that shouldn't really play a role in life."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
