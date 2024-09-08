No more diesel
Volvo XC90: Major update for the Swedish SUV
No sooner had the new electric flagship EX90 been presented than Volvo followed suit with the revised XC90. The top SUV with hybrid drive is to lead the model range in peaceful coexistence with the EX90 until the Volvo fleet is fully electrified.
"Two flagships, the best of two worlds" - this is how Volvo boss Jim Rowan described his two top models, the EX90 and the new XC90, at the so-called "90/90 Day". It quickly became clear that the worlds of e-mobility and combustion engines are also converging visually at Volvo. And, as has recently become customary, the event ended with a cliffhanger.
Although the new XC90 is based on the previous SPA1 platform and not the new one for the EX90 and Polestar 3, the 2025 model year is more than just a facelift. It is intended to make Volvo's previous top model (almost one million units sold since 2002) future-proof.
The first thing that catches the eye is the new front. It is closer to the design language of the new electric models. Instead of the closed surface of the electric models, the new radiator grille with two opposing strut constructions, which are divided by the antique Mars sign of the Volvo logo and merged at the same time, catches the eye. A simple yet elegant design move that significantly enhances the front section of the XC90 and also extends to the headlights. The narrower eye section, which is contoured by the new "Thor's Hammer" lights, matches this.
The rear lights have also been adapted - their slightly modified lines appear more dynamic and more delicate at the same time. In general, the design appears less bulky; here, too, a cautious approach to the contour language of the EX90 has taken place. Of course, an interior that has to fit around a cardan shaft cannot be as airy and puristic as Volvo's electric cockpits. Nevertheless, the front area of the new XC90 has a reduced and tidier appearance. The dashboard has a more horizontal design than before; the materials - including natural wood inlays - exude a refined, understated atmosphere. And, of course, they are more sustainable than before. The newly developed Nordico imitation leather (made from pine oil, among other things) is used, as are recycled textiles.
State-of-the-art operating software for everyone
The new central display is not only high-resolution, it has also adopted the interface from the EX30 and EX90 and now impresses with its intuitive operating logic. For example, the plug-in hybrid can be switched from hybrid to fully electric driving mode with a single touch. The new infotainment system based on Android Auto is scalable (for 9, 11 and 14.5 inches) and will be successively rolled out as an OTA update to 2.5 million compatible Volvos in the near future.
End of the diesel
The XC90 is now available in Austria. It is available here in two variants: as a T8 AWD plug-in hybrid with two engines - 310 PS and 107 kW/145 PS - and a purely electric range of 70 kilometers. The second variant is the B5 Mild-Hybrid AWD with 250 hp. Both have an eight-speed automatic transmission and both are limited to 180 km/h. Volvo generally no longer offers diesel engines - the last one was installed in an XC90 in March 2024.
The new XC90, which is 4.95 meters long, 2.14 meters wide (via mirrors) and 1.77 meters high, is available with five, six or seven seats. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with massage function and electric side support, while the rear seats are heated.
Naturally, the XC90 is also packed with Volvo safety technology. Because the "most important situations are sometimes the ones that never happen", as Volvo CEO Jim Rowan says. The XC90 is available from 90,800 euros (T8) and 88,650 euros (B5).
And soon, the 90-series family is set to receive further additions. At the very end of the "90/90 Day", a dark silhouette flitted through the hall and announced the ES 90, an electric saloon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
