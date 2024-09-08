Volvo XC90: Major update for the Swedish SUV

The rear lights have also been adapted - their slightly modified lines appear more dynamic and more delicate at the same time. In general, the design appears less bulky; here, too, a cautious approach to the contour language of the EX90 has taken place. Of course, an interior that has to fit around a cardan shaft cannot be as airy and puristic as Volvo's electric cockpits. Nevertheless, the front area of the new XC90 has a reduced and tidier appearance. The dashboard has a more horizontal design than before; the materials - including natural wood inlays - exude a refined, understated atmosphere. And, of course, they are more sustainable than before. The newly developed Nordico imitation leather (made from pine oil, among other things) is used, as are recycled textiles.