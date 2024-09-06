Roglic took the overall lead ahead of the final weekend

Felix Gall was no help to Ben O'Connor

Roglic celebrated his third Vuelta stage win this year, the 34-year-old's 15th overall. The Slovenian won by 46 seconds ahead of David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama) and Mattias Skjelmose (DEN/Lidl). Fourth-placed Movistar pro Enric Mas remains in third place overall. The Spaniard is only 26 seconds behind O'Connor - who finished twelfth on the stage, around two minutes back. O'Connor's Decathlon teammate Felix Gall was no help to the Australian in the finale, as he had been for the entire final week. The East Tyrolean finished well behind again.