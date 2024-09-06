Vuelta a España
Roglic took the overall lead ahead of the final weekend
Three-time overall winner Primoz Roglic has reclaimed the leader's jersey from Ben O'Connor ahead of the final weekend of the Vuelta a España!
The Australian had defended the top position for twelve days, but he was powerless on the steep final climb of the 19th stage on Friday and lost a lot of time. Roglic won the mountain arrival on the Alto de Moncalvillo solo and leads O'Connor by almost two minutes ahead of the queen stage.
Felix Gall was no help to Ben O'Connor
Roglic celebrated his third Vuelta stage win this year, the 34-year-old's 15th overall. The Slovenian won by 46 seconds ahead of David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama) and Mattias Skjelmose (DEN/Lidl). Fourth-placed Movistar pro Enric Mas remains in third place overall. The Spaniard is only 26 seconds behind O'Connor - who finished twelfth on the stage, around two minutes back. O'Connor's Decathlon teammate Felix Gall was no help to the Australian in the finale, as he had been for the entire final week. The East Tyrolean finished well behind again.
O'Connor and Co. had already lost the connection to Roglic and his last mountain helpers in the lower third of the steep final climb. Roglic then completed the final five uphill kilometers alone and celebrated victory on Moncalvillo, just like in 2020. Tyrolean Patrick Gamper also played a part in his recent success as one of his domestiques on the flatter terrain.
Roglic seems to be unstoppable on his way to the next Vuelta triumph after 2019, 2020 and 2021. However, the queen stage with 5,000 meters of climbing still separates him from the first Grand Tour success for the Red Bull Bora team since the Austrian company joined the team in the spring. In the final time trial on Sunday in Madrid, Roglic is clearly favored compared to his classement rivals anyway.
The result of the 19th stage:
1st Primoz Roglic (SLO) Red Bull 3:54:55 hrs.
2nd David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama +0:46 min.
3rd Mattias Skjelmose (DEN) Lidl - same time
Further:
118th Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon +17:53
139th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Red Bull +21:41
The overall standings:
1st Primoz Roglic (SLO) Red Bull 76:43:36 hrs.
2nd Ben O'Connor (AUS) Decathlon +1:54 min.
3rd Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar +2:20
Further:
36th Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon 1:47:40 hrs.
126th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Red Bull 4:13:20
