"Deeds not relevant"
After deportation flight: first Afghans released
At the end of August, Germany deported 28 criminals to Afghanistan. The men were sent to a prison there. Now, however, the first of them have been released.
At the end of August, Germany deported people back to Afghanistan for the first time in three years. In the process, 28 men were sent back to their home country.
Some of them had committed serious crimes
These were Afghan nationals who had committed some of the most serious crimes in Germany (fights, stabbings, gang rapes) and did not have the right to stay.
In Afghanistan, the deported offenders were sent to prison. "As for the detainees, they will be investigated and treated according to the law, taking into account the crimes they have committed and their criminal records," the Taliban stated.
It has now been announced that the first people in Afghanistan have been released.
Taliban classify crimes as "not relevant"
"According to the Taliban, the first of the 28 Afghans deported to Afghanistan have been released. Their crimes committed in Germany are not considered relevant," writes German ZDF television journalist and war correspondent Katrin Eigendorf on X.
Each deported Afghan received 1000 euros in hand money
The deportations at the time were accompanied by a fierce political
discussion about a handout of 1000 euros for each deported Afghan (i.e. a total of 28,000 euros for all passengers).
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) justified the process by stating that this was a "standard procedure". "This is intended to ensure the safety of the measure, so to speak," Faeser continued. Otherwise, there was a risk that the courts would overturn the deportations if the Afghans were threatened with destitution in their home country without hand money.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.