“Imperial” wine press ennobles famous winegrowing village

Ten meter long press tree

The royal insignia with the coat of arms and a ten-kilogram lion's head can still be seen on the huge wooden beam today. "You could press more than four tons of grapes with the ten-metre-long press beam," explains cellar master Konrad Reisacher. According to tradition, Emperor Karl personally ran the vineyards here and also lived in Gumpoldskirchen during the harvest to oversee the production of the grape juice. "His bedroom is even said to have had direct access to the wine cellar," say village head Ferdinand Köck and Deputy Mayor Dagmar Händler, who are very familiar with the intricacies of local history.