Construction site overview
Start of school: where traffic jams are likely in Graz
The vacations are over, traffic is picking up again: some major roadworks will demand a lot of patience from Graz residents and commuters. An overview of current traffic jam hotspots in the provincial capital.
When thousands of schoolchildren set off in the provincial capital on Monday morning and many holidaymakers return to work, traffic jams and chaos are inevitable. Even though a lot of roadworks have continued over the summer, major projects on important traffic routes are taking even longer. An overview of the bottlenecks:
- First some good news: the renewal of the streetcar tracks in the Leonhardstraße/Maiffredygasse area has been completed and lines 1 and 7 will be running there again when school starts. "The rest of the traffic is still restricted, however, and work on paving and greening will continue until around the end of September," explains Thomas Fischer, head of the Graz Roads Department.
- Only a little further on, in Elisabethstraße - also an important commuter access road - will it take even longer: In the Glacisstraße-Leonhardgürtel section, the renovation work will continue until the end of the year, leaving only one lane in each direction. The next section will then be tackled by the end of 2025.
- Work on the new cycle path on the Joanneumring will continue until the end of October. After that, there will only be two lanes for motorized traffic instead of three.
- The city center relief mega-project is also continuing. The next milestone: the Tegetthoff Bridge should be open to traffic again at the end of November.
