Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Authorities challenged

“Deeply relaxed”: Behind the scenes at Airpower

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 12:18

The weather is not playing ball - apart from that, those responsible for Airpower are satisfied with how things have gone so far. One and a half years of preparation culminate in two days of events with up to 300,000 visitors. "I am deeply relaxed," says District Governor Nina Pölzl.

comment0 Kommentare

Major events are nothing out of the ordinary in the Murtal district, with Formula 1 and the Motorcycle World Championships taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg every year. This year, the Airpower air show has been added as the third "caliber".

Intensive preparations have been underway behind the scenes for one and a half years. No fewer than 6500 employees are working on the site - that's almost the population of Zeltweg. "I am overwhelmed by the professional organization," says Governor Christopher Drexler when he visited the operations team - housed far away from the actual event site - on Friday morning.

Traffic calmed down early
Concentrated work on laptops is the order of the day here, with detailed schedules hanging on the walls. Cameras keep an eye on what is happening. The Austrian Armed Forces are in charge, but of course other emergency organizations such as the police, fire department and Red Cross are also represented. Even representatives of the crisis intervention team are on site. "Everything really does go hand in hand," says a satisfied Pölzl.

As always, traffic is a major issue. "Normally there is a large influx of people until 1 p.m., but this time it has already slowed down almost four hours earlier, shortly after 9 a.m.," says the provincial traffic department. The rainy weather is likely to deter many from visiting Airpower. However, it is to be expected that the rush on Saturday will be all the greater.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf