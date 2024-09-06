Arduous journey
Relief goods tour for people and animals to Ukraine
With around a tonne of essential supplies for people and animals in their luggage, employees of the RespekTiere association, including a woman from Mühlviertel, set off in a van on an arduous journey to the Eastern European war-torn country.
After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, the willingness to help in Europe was enormous. Numerous aid shipments were sent to alleviate the suffering of the local population. This wave of solidarity has since subsided, but the plight of the people has not diminished.
However, Tom Putzgruber from Salzburg and Christine Schreiner from Mühlviertel - both employees of the RespekTiere association - remain loyal to the Ukrainians. They recently organized their fifth aid trip to the war-torn country. "We traveled 3,000 kilometers, passed through five countries and took a ton of essential supplies with us," says Putzgruber.
Pet food in the luggage
Urgently needed products such as clothing, basic foodstuffs, medical supplies, hygiene articles and walking frames were delivered.
"We also had 600 kilos of urgently needed pet food for a dog shelter in Uzghorod," says Putzgruber. The journey was extremely exhausting, especially due to the sweltering heat and nerve-wracking waiting times at border crossing points. "It always took hours before the customs and border police formalities were finally completed."
300 animals in animal sanctuary
In Ukraine, the animal rights activists encountered unimaginable human and animal suffering. "We heard about endless problems - including at the animal shelter, where 300 animals are housed, but only two or three dogs are adopted every month at most, although new ones are constantly being added."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
