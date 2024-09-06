Search for driver
Ten-year-old was hit by a car on the safety path
The police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who overlooked a ten-year-old boy on the safety path in Neuhofen an der Krems. Despite braking hard, the driver grazed the schoolboy. The driver did not stop and the boy had to be taken to hospital by his parents later that day.
An as yet unknown driver was driving a blue estate car - possibly a Skoda - on the Kremstal-Landesstraße (B139) in the Neuhofen/Krems area at around 2.25 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, a 10-year-old local boy was walking on Kirchengasse in the direction of the B139, where he wanted to cross the country road at the crosswalk next to the Kirchengasse/B139 intersection. After a car coming from the direction of Kematen/Krems had stopped, the schoolboy began to cross the B139 on the safety path.
Emergency braking did not help
At this point, the unknown driver in the opposite lane also approached the safety lane. He probably noticed the pupil too late. The driver of the car immediately applied the brakes, but was unable to bring his estate car to a halt in time and hit the schoolboy. In shock, the boy immediately left the scene of the accident and walked home, where he informed his parents about the accident.
The pain got worse and worse
The unknown driver also left the scene of the accident immediately after the accident on the B139 in the direction of Kematen. There is currently no evidence of the hit-and-run vehicle. Due to increasing pain, the slightly injured 10-year-old went to hospital with his mother on the same day, where he was able to leave after outpatient treatment.
Please contact the Neuhofen/Krems police station on 059133 4139 with any information about the circumstances of the accident or the hit-and-run driver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
