Ten-year-old was hit by a car on the safety path

An as yet unknown driver was driving a blue estate car - possibly a Skoda - on the Kremstal-Landesstraße (B139) in the Neuhofen/Krems area at around 2.25 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, a 10-year-old local boy was walking on Kirchengasse in the direction of the B139, where he wanted to cross the country road at the crosswalk next to the Kirchengasse/B139 intersection. After a car coming from the direction of Kematen/Krems had stopped, the schoolboy began to cross the B139 on the safety path.