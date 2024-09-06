Capture bonus
Posters in Innsbruck: smearing for all they’re worth
As soon as the first election posters are put up, vandals crawl out of their holes under cover of darkness and deface them. The Freedom Party is often targeted - but not only. Innsbruck's FPÖ veteran Rudi Federspiel is now offering a prize of 1500 euros to anyone who catches them.
As soon as they go up, they become objects of desire almost overnight - the more or less expressive posters of the parties that are currently "beautifying" the landscape in countless versions in the course of the national election campaign.
Pre-election times always bring out politically dissident thinkers, Michelangelos in disguise or simply slightly confused vandals.
Fine or even imprisonment
They then go on a rampage on the posters and in some cases also on the stands, hardly taking into account that this is a criminal offense and can be punished with a fine or even imprisonment. Provided, of course, that you are caught.
FPÖ, but also other parties affected
It is interesting to note that the "graffiti artists", regardless of which political party they come from, primarily target posters of the Freedom Party. However, those of the ÖVP and occasionally the Neos are now also among the vandals' chosen projects.
This would of course allow conclusions to be drawn about certain parties, but of course the general presumption of innocence applies here. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that, as is the case with some fire departments, the igniter comes from within their own ranks.
Reward for catching the perpetrators
In this context, FPÖ veteran Rudi Federspiel can be relied upon. The Innsbruck city party chairman does what you would expect of him when something upsets him: He offers a reward for the apprehension of the "perpetrators", as a private individual. This time it is 1500 euros (it is unclear whether he has ever paid out any of his rewards).
Any damage is damage to property, a criminal offense, so I expect a strong condemnation of this graffiti from all other parties.
FPÖ-Urgestein Rudi Federspiel
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
However, it is clear to Federspiel who the unknown parties are: "Clearly left-wing extremist poster vandalism must not be tolerated and therefore must not be indirectly made politically acceptable," he states indignantly. He also expects the other political competitors to distance themselves, because: "Any damage is damage to property, a criminal offense, so I expect a strong condemnation of this graffiti from all other parties."
Attack on freedom of expression
At least from the ranks of the ÖVP come the similar tones desired by Federspiel. Christoph Appler, a member of the Innsbruck provincial parliament, also condemns the damage to election posters, calling it an attack on freedom of opinion and democratic discourse.
Appler, who is also the ÖVP's security spokesman, sees political posters as an important signal for the election campaign. He also hopes that the perpetrators will be identified quickly. However, unlike Federspiel, he has not yet offered a reward for the perpetrators.
