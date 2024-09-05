Shock in Neumarkt
From inconspicuous neighbor child to terrorist assassin
The home community of Emrah I - the Munich shooter - is in shock. There was a major operation at his parents' house. His neighbors are stunned that a young man from Flachgau could become so radicalized just a few houses away.
Bathing weather in Neumarkt am Wallersee. Everything is peaceful in the town when the "Krone" inspects the scene on Thursday afternoon. The residents have no idea that shortly afterwards there will be a major operation involving dozens of police officers, rescue workers, firefighters and an explosives squad in the tranquil housing estate in the Sighartstein district.
Suspected explosives trigger operation at parents' house
Suddenly the area is cordoned off, people are evacuated and the police patrol in front of a house. It is the family home of Emrah I - the 18-year-old from Salzburg with Bosnian roots who was shot dead by police hours earlier during an attempted assassination in Munich.
The radicalized man was probably targeting the Nazi Documentation Centre and was stopped just in time by the police. The license plate of his car, which he had parked in downtown Munich, led the officers to Neumarkt.
"We are shocked. Generally about the fact that something like this happens. But even more about the fact that this person is said to have lived in our neighborhood. It's a very uneasy feeling," says local resident Sven Reyer. So far, hardly anyone has noticed the suspected terrorist attacker. The estate where he lived is fairly new and consists of smart detached houses with gardens. Nobody would have thought that a young man would become so radicalized behind the walls.
But there were clear indications: Emrah I. had already come to the attention of the police in February 2023 after he had become violent at his school. When he dangerously threatened and injured a fellow pupil, the then 17-year-old was also accused of participating in a terrorist organization. It was suspected that Emrah I. had become religiously radicalized, was active online and was interested in explosives and weapons. The Salzburg public prosecutor's office opened an investigation, but closed it again in April 2023.
In retrospect, there was no danger to the residents at any time. However, we naturally proceed with special care.
Bernhard Rausch, Polizeichef Salzburg
With fatal consequences, as it turned out. The well-known interest in explosives and weapons was ultimately the reason for the large-scale operation at the family home. Salzburg's Chief of Police Bernhard Rausch explains: "In retrospect, there was no danger to the residents at any time. But we are taking this very seriously and are of course taking special care. That's why we secured and cordoned off a large area."
In Neumarkt, the thwarted act of violence by the fellow citizen, who ultimately paid with his life, is difficult to comprehend. "The town is in shock and it shows how quickly terrorism can be in our midst," says Mayor David Egger-Kranzinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
