Changes necessary

Pressure increases: Caritas discontinues mobile care

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 05:59

The Styrian care landscape is changing. From November, Caritas will no longer offer mobile services. Both the staff and the households concerned will be taken over by Volkshilfe. The framework conditions for care are continuing to become more difficult.

The shock among those affected was certainly great - at least in the short term. This is because Caritas Styria is withdrawing completely from mobile care as of November. Most recently, around 200 clients from the municipalities of Deutschfeistritz, Peggau, Thannhausen, Naas, Mortantsch, Krottendorf and Graz (districts of Innere Stadt and Straßgang) were receiving care.

Soon they will no longer be able to use the services of Caritas. Nevertheless, we can breathe a sigh of relief. Volkshilfe, another aid organization, will take over the staff and the affected households.

Familiar faces will remain
Nothing will change for the clients of the mobile service. Caritas has also agreed with Volkshilfe to continue the employment contracts of the 55 employees under the same conditions. This also ensures that All people will continue to be cared for and looked after by the same familiar people. The rates payable by clients will also remain the same.

Uncertain future
The Caritas dementia day center "Elisa" in Graz will not be taken over by Volkshilfe and will therefore be closed at the end of the year. No further changes are planned, but the high costs and lack of staff are increasing the pressure.

"We are feeling the effects of the economic and labour market conditions in the same way as all other organizations. We are also affected by inflation and the shortage of skilled workers, and the demographic trend is having a double impact on the care sector: there are more older people who need care, but at the same time there are not as many staff available as would be necessary. For this reason, there will have to be some general structural changes in the care landscape in Styria," says Caritas President Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler. New forms and forms of cooperation must therefore be considered. Possible changes should be developed in consultation between the providers and provincial politicians, as should the funds for this.

