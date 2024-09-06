Pressure increases: Caritas discontinues mobile care

"We are feeling the effects of the economic and labour market conditions in the same way as all other organizations. We are also affected by inflation and the shortage of skilled workers, and the demographic trend is having a double impact on the care sector: there are more older people who need care, but at the same time there are not as many staff available as would be necessary. For this reason, there will have to be some general structural changes in the care landscape in Styria," says Caritas President Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler. New forms and forms of cooperation must therefore be considered. Possible changes should be developed in consultation between the providers and provincial politicians, as should the funds for this.