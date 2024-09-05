Coronation with concerts
Welser-Möst conducted at Bruckner’s birthplace
Two festive concerts on the same day crowned the 200th anniversary of Anton Bruckner's birth. Star conductors were on the podium: Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra gave an open-air performance in Ansfelden; Markus Poschner and the Bruckner Orchestra dedicated themselves to the giant in the Abbey Basilica in St. Florian.
An entire year is dedicated to Anton Bruckner, who was sometimes referred to as a "fool" during his lifetime. A misunderstood genius! On his 200th birthday, September 4, 2024, there were celebrations in Upper Austria from midnight to midnight. May Bruckner become as much of a household name as Mozart, "Brucknerkugeln" included.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen joined the well-wishers with a "Happy Birthday, Anton!" on Wednesday evening in Ansfelden. The open-air concert with the Cleveland Orchestra under Franz Welser Möst was well received by around 700 listeners, but not by everyone.
Loudspeakers torpedoed brilliance
With the exception of the front rows, the audience unfortunately had to rely on loudspeakers. Therefore, little can be said about the original sound. Why do something like this to a world-class orchestra?
The first movement was too slow. Some passages came across as somewhat puppet-like and emotionless. And: American brass can sound quite martial. The subtle difference between elemental force, a cry for redemption, the most heartfelt plea and a military roar of power is not great, but it is noticeable. Welser-Möst gave the brass players a few hand signals for moderation.
The Landler in his blood
The conductor from Upper Austria is naturally familiar with all things country dances, but is closer to the Bruckner Orchestra Linz in his joy of playing than to the guests from America.
Bruckner's breath in St. Florian
In St. Florian, the Bruckner Orchestra honored the genius loci in "its" basilica with the Te Deum and the Ninth Symphony. The "Ninth" is an experience in the boldness of the harmonies and elegance of the melodies.
Markus Poschner conducted with aplomb and was able to differentiate well between the gestures of the choir and orchestra. He gave the space time to breathe, to reverberate. The orchestra was characterized by synchronicity, even in the clearly audible pizzicato passages.
Heavenly beauty!
The prominent soloist quartet with Camilla Nylund, Christa Mayer, Piotr Beczala and Michael Volle sang heavenly beautifully. The Jeunessechor (rehearsed by Wolfgang Mayrhofer) and the Hardchor (Alexander Koller) achieved something special in terms of intonation and piano culture.
The Bruckner Orchestra's concert was a success in every respect thanks to its melodious sound and good energy. A birthday present for many! You can listen to the concert on ORF ON.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
