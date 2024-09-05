Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"AT-Alert"

Disaster alert for cell phones in final test phase

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 13:28

"AT-Alert", the disaster alert for cell phones, is now finally on track. The new population warning system will enter the final test phase throughout Austria on September 9th, the federal states announced on Thursday. If everything works smoothly in the following weeks, "live operation" will start on October 5.

comment0 Kommentare

However, the test phase does not mean that test warnings will be sent out nationwide from September 9th, according to those responsible in the province of Tyrol. Rather, this would only take place in individual municipalities, districts or areas, explained the head of the Center for Crisis and Disaster Management, Elmar Rizzoli.

Everyone without exception who is in the test area and has a cell phone with them will be informed. Near the border, citizens could also receive warnings from a neighboring federal state.

However, the technical effort for those to be warned is close to zero: the new "Cell Broadcast System", which implements an EU directive among other things, requires neither an app nor registration. All you need to do is activate the reception of such messages on your cell phone.

The warning messages are automatically sent to all users in a cell. (Bild: tirol.gv.at)
The warning messages are automatically sent to all users in a cell.
(Bild: tirol.gv.at)

Here's how it works: the warnings are triggered by the state warning centers, other security authorities or the Ministry of the Interior and are then sent via the mobile network operators to everyone who is in a certain section of the network, a so-called radio cell - regardless of whether they are locals, foreign guests or people passing through. "Only the current geographical location counts," explained Rizzoli.

Multi-level warning system
The warning consists of a short text message that is sent out in German and English. "AT-Alert" comprises several warning levels that can be used depending on the danger situation - from the highest level, the emergency message, to warnings about significant dangers and information about missing persons.

The highest warning level, "Emergency", is automatically activated, but all other warning levels should also be activated, recommended Tyrol's State Security Councillor Astrid Mair (ÖVP). She spoke of a "milestone", saying that the new system would "revolutionize" population warning in Austria.

The receipt of emergency notifications must be activated in the smartphone settings. (Bild: tirol.gv.at)
The receipt of emergency notifications must be activated in the smartphone settings.
(Bild: tirol.gv.at)

Supplement to public warning systems
However, "AT-Alert" is not a replacement, but a "supplement" to other types of public warning systems such as siren signals, notifications from the state or weather warnings. "Even if you don't have a cell phone, you will still be warned," emphasized the provincial councillor. Those responsible in Tyrol also emphasized that there must be a concrete danger before such an "AT Alert" is issued.

In any case, the system will go live after the test phase on October 5, to coincide with the start of the Austria-wide Civil Protection Week. "AT-Alert" was developed under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior. The launch was originally planned for 2023.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf