"AT-Alert"
Disaster alert for cell phones in final test phase
"AT-Alert", the disaster alert for cell phones, is now finally on track. The new population warning system will enter the final test phase throughout Austria on September 9th, the federal states announced on Thursday. If everything works smoothly in the following weeks, "live operation" will start on October 5.
However, the test phase does not mean that test warnings will be sent out nationwide from September 9th, according to those responsible in the province of Tyrol. Rather, this would only take place in individual municipalities, districts or areas, explained the head of the Center for Crisis and Disaster Management, Elmar Rizzoli.
Everyone without exception who is in the test area and has a cell phone with them will be informed. Near the border, citizens could also receive warnings from a neighboring federal state.
However, the technical effort for those to be warned is close to zero: the new "Cell Broadcast System", which implements an EU directive among other things, requires neither an app nor registration. All you need to do is activate the reception of such messages on your cell phone.
Here's how it works: the warnings are triggered by the state warning centers, other security authorities or the Ministry of the Interior and are then sent via the mobile network operators to everyone who is in a certain section of the network, a so-called radio cell - regardless of whether they are locals, foreign guests or people passing through. "Only the current geographical location counts," explained Rizzoli.
Multi-level warning system
The warning consists of a short text message that is sent out in German and English. "AT-Alert" comprises several warning levels that can be used depending on the danger situation - from the highest level, the emergency message, to warnings about significant dangers and information about missing persons.
The highest warning level, "Emergency", is automatically activated, but all other warning levels should also be activated, recommended Tyrol's State Security Councillor Astrid Mair (ÖVP). She spoke of a "milestone", saying that the new system would "revolutionize" population warning in Austria.
Supplement to public warning systems
However, "AT-Alert" is not a replacement, but a "supplement" to other types of public warning systems such as siren signals, notifications from the state or weather warnings. "Even if you don't have a cell phone, you will still be warned," emphasized the provincial councillor. Those responsible in Tyrol also emphasized that there must be a concrete danger before such an "AT Alert" is issued.
In any case, the system will go live after the test phase on October 5, to coincide with the start of the Austria-wide Civil Protection Week. "AT-Alert" was developed under the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior. The launch was originally planned for 2023.
