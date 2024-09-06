Stuben is all about the water

Horse mint is also known as wood mint and belongs to the labiate family. Horse mint is best recognized by its oval and shaggy hairy leaves. The perennial plant normally grows to a height of around 50 centimetres and its flowers are pink, sometimes whitish or mauve. It flowers from July to September. In Central Europe, horse mint is particularly common in the low mountain ranges or the lower altitudes of the Alps. It needs wet, nitrogen-rich soil and therefore likes to grow near rivers or in wet hollows, as well as near settlements or agricultural land. Unlike other mints, this species contains very little menthol. The other plant constituents provide a taste and smell that some people find unpleasant, sometimes described as petroleum-like, which limits its use as a culinary herb. In folk medicine, teas made from horse mint were used to treat gastrointestinal complaints and headaches.