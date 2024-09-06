Vorteilswelt
Most beautiful hiking routes

Stuben is all about the water

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 12:51

From the Kneipp basin in Stuben, the trail leads up to Lake Stuben, a natural biotope at an altitude of over 1600 meters. There are beautiful views of the village on the Arlberg.

Stuben is the smallest of the five Arlberg villages, but still has something to offer outdoor fans and hikers. The element of water is particularly influential here: the Stubenbach and Rauzbach rivers flow together in Stuben to form the Alfenz, the 26-kilometre-long main river of the Klostertal valley. So today's hike is also all about water. The starting point is at the large parking lot just before the entrance to the village. Turn right at the playground and walk past the fire station garage onto a meadow path, cross the bridge and follow the signs to the Kneipp pool. The facility is located just outside the village and consists of a pond, a pool for treading water, a barefoot path and loungers.

Tips and information

Type: easy hike
Duration: just under two hours (without the Stuben circular route)
Starting point: large gravel parking lot in front of Stuben
Equipment: walking shoes with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, possibly a drink
Tip: a Kneipp circuit after the hike is refreshing!
Several refreshment stops available in Stuben
Public transport: bus route 720 W from Bludenz main station to Stuben Hotel Post

Cold, clear water for the immune system
Kneipp therapy is a treatment method named after the priest Sebastian Kneipp (1821-1897), in which cold water plays a key role. When used regularly, the cool water has a healing effect and scientists at the University of Jena have recently proven its effectiveness in a study: Kneipp's cold showers are an intensive stimulus for the body and thus strengthen the immune system, stimulate the metabolism and stabilize the circulation. From baths and watering to wraps and washes - there are a total of around 120 Kneipp water treatments.

The pond by the Kneipp pool.
The pond by the Kneipp pool.
(Bild: Bergauer Rubina)

The best known is probably treading water. It always starts with the right foot. Then you walk through the water in stork step (always lifting one leg and foot out of the water) until you feel cold. After use, wipe the water off your legs. A short brisk walk across the grass or, in this case, the barefoot path rounds off the Kneipp session. However, you should be careful not to prolong the Kneipp session too much. 30 seconds to one minute per walk is enough, after which the body is busy processing the stimuli and activating the immune system and circulation for around an hour and a half.

Lake Stuben is a natural biotope surrounded by a mountain pine forest.
Lake Stuben is a natural biotope surrounded by a mountain pine forest.
(Bild: Bergauer Rubina)

Treading water is particularly recommended after a hike and revitalizes tired legs. So we save the Kneipp basin for later and follow the signpost in the direction of Stubener See. The "lake" is actually a pond-like biotope at an altitude of over 1600 meters. The path there is scenic with views of Stuben and the surrounding mountains. The path climbs gently for the first ten minutes before becoming increasingly steeper. Finally, you cross a small moor meadow. Numerous blueberry bushes thrive here.

(Bild: Bergauer Rubina)
(Bild: Bergauer Rubina)

Horse mint

Horse mint is also known as wood mint and belongs to the labiate family. Horse mint is best recognized by its oval and shaggy hairy leaves. The perennial plant normally grows to a height of around 50 centimetres and its flowers are pink, sometimes whitish or mauve. It flowers from July to September. In Central Europe, horse mint is particularly common in the low mountain ranges or the lower altitudes of the Alps. It needs wet, nitrogen-rich soil and therefore likes to grow near rivers or in wet hollows, as well as near settlements or agricultural land. Unlike other mints, this species contains very little menthol. The other plant constituents provide a taste and smell that some people find unpleasant, sometimes described as petroleum-like, which limits its use as a culinary herb. In folk medicine, teas made from horse mint were used to treat gastrointestinal complaints and headaches.

After another short climb, you finally reach the lake. It is quiet and secluded here. If you are still motivated, you can hike on from the lake to the Kaltenberger Hütte (approx. one and a half hours). Otherwise, you can take the same route back down to Stuben. There you can extend the excursion by taking the circular route around the village. Otherwise, the best way to end the hike is on one of the wooden loungers by the Kneipp pool.

Rubina Bergauer
Rubina Bergauer
