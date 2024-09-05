Norwegian NGOs:
Dead “spy whale” shows gunshot wounds
On Saturday, the suspected Russian "spy whale" "Hvaldimir" was discovered floating lifeless in the sea off the south-west coast of Norway. Animal welfare organizations suspect that the marine mammal was killed by humans.
The organizations OneWhale and Noah have reported the case to the Norwegian police and the Norwegian Agency for Economic and Environmental Crime due to documented injuries to the animal. The police will now investigate whether there are reasonable grounds to start an investigation.
NGO: Whale was shot
"Our beloved 'Hvaldimir' was shot," explained OneWhale on Instagram. There is evidence that the whale was killed by gunfire. Several veterinarians, biologists and ballistic experts have concluded that "Hvaldimir's" death was the result of a criminal act. OneWhale founder Regina Haug pointed out, among other things, that she had even seen a bullet lodged in his body.
"Hvaldimir" is a combination of the Norwegian word for whale (hval) and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2019, he surfaced in Norway not far from Russian waters with an attachment for a small camera and the words "St. Petersburg equipment" on his body.
This triggered speculation that it could be a Russian spy whale. Another theory was that it had once been used as a kind of therapy whale in Russia. At the same time, "Hvaldimir" has repeatedly shown himself to be extremely trusting towards people and boats, which has earned him many friends in Norway.
Marine mammal has already been autopsied
On Saturday, the more than four-metre-long marine mammal was discovered dead in a bay near Stavanger. An autopsy has already been carried out, but according to the NTB news agency, the autopsy report will not be ready for around three weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.