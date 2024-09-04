Olympic coach wants to hit it big with her team

Strength coach for Olympic gymnast Charlize Mörz, player in the Austrian and (!) Czech softball leagues, and also coaches the Finnish women. Does Martina Lackner-Keil's day have more than 24 hours? "No," she laughs, "with good planning, it all works out somehow!" For example, she usually plays in her home league on public holidays and weekends, and the rest of the time at her neighbors'. But sometimes it still gets tight: "In 2020, we became champions with my team Witchers Linz, I left that night and was already playing in the Czech Republic again the next day!"