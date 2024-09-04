European Softball Championship in Utrecht
Olympic coach wants to hit it big with her team
Martina Lackner-Keil coached Olympic gymnast Charlize Mörz for Paris in the summer and is now pitching softball, the female equivalent of baseball, at the European Championships in the Netherlands. The 41-year-old from Linz is a real sports globetrotter.
Strength coach for Olympic gymnast Charlize Mörz, player in the Austrian and (!) Czech softball leagues, and also coaches the Finnish women. Does Martina Lackner-Keil's day have more than 24 hours? "No," she laughs, "with good planning, it all works out somehow!" For example, she usually plays in her home league on public holidays and weekends, and the rest of the time at her neighbors'. But sometimes it still gets tight: "In 2020, we became champions with my team Witchers Linz, I left that night and was already playing in the Czech Republic again the next day!"
The dream of the Olympics
Well, so much for the softball calendar. But your day job as a sports scientist has to fit in somehow, doesn't it? "I don't do 40 hours, I only work part-time." Including as an athletics coach for the young Charlize Mörz, with whom Lackner-Keil was able to make a dream come true this year. "I used to be an artistic gymnast myself and dreamed of the Olympic Games. Now I've finally been able to experience that from afar, at least as a coach!"
With her true love, softball, it will be rather difficult if she (possibly) has to win the current European Championships in the Netherlands. "The Olympic qualifiers haven't been decided yet. It is also possible that it will be selected according to the world rankings!" However, the chances for the red-white-red ladies would be manageable here too. And this is despite the fact that they played a great game in the preliminary round in Utrecht, entering the intermediate round as group winners (10:0 against Sweden, 12:0 against Hungary, 8:1 against Croatia).
"Home European Championship" in the Netherlands
Not least because of Martina Lackner-Keil in top form. The fact that this is the case with the "Oranje" of all teams is no coincidence. Martina played in the top league there from 2009 to 2012 and never even considered returning home. So can you almost call it a "home European Championship"? "Definitely in any case! I know a lot of people here. My best friend and her son also live here and visited me at the games. That was a wonderful surprise, of course!"
The Austrian women now also have to hone their sporting skills. In the current intermediate round, they are up against the absolute elite, starting with a 7-0 defeat against France on Monday and the hosts on Tuesday. Only against their neighbors from Germany was there a narrow 1:0. For the time being, it remains to be hoped that participation in the Olympics does not depend on winning the European Championship...
