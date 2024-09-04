Body identified in the USA after 47 years

Original fingerprints turned up in an old file

In the end, the perseverance of an investigator led to success: the officer recently found the file with the man's original fingerprints, which had been considered lost for decades, among piles of old files. The police only had copies, but according to the investigators, these were not sufficient for a comparison. The prints were fed into the database of missing persons - and Grubb was identified in less than an hour.