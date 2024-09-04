“When the anthem sounds, you get goosebumps!”

If they clear that hurdle, the winner of the match between Vllaznia (Alb) and Guria (Geo) awaits in the final of the mini-tournament in Georgia on Saturday. "We don't know much about our opponents, but we're ready," said the SKN, brimming with confidence after three league wins to start. What's more, it doesn't always have to be the big names: "We especially enjoy the many trips. You constantly get to know new cultures and fly to places you would otherwise never get to," says home-grown player Melanie Brunnthaler.