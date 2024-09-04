Absolute dream role
Anya Taylor-Joy wants to become the “Ice Queen” Elsa
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she dreams of playing the role of Elsa in a live-action adaptation of "The Frozen".
Anya Taylor-Joy is a huge Disney fan and had already auditioned for a role in "Maleficent" at the beginning of her career. The actress has now revealed that she would like to star in a remake of "The Ice Queen", which features cult songs such as "Let It Go".
"Favorite at every birthday party"
When asked about her Disney dream role, the 28-year-old told "Vogue Hong Kong": "I think 'Frozen' would be pretty great. It would be a lot of fun to shoot ice cream out of my hand."
And there would be another advantage to the role, Taylor-Joy grinned: "Plus, you'd just be the favorite at every kid's birthday party. All my siblings have children now, so I would love it if they could say: 'My aunt is Elsa'. That would be pretty great."
New Frozen movie coming in 2027
The Hollywood beauty added that she would love to make her big Disney debut in a musical.
In February 2023, it was announced that a third animated 'Frozen' film is being planned. However, the film will not be released in cinemas until 2027.
