Tractor driver killed by falling spruce tree

Rescue operation failed

While the 33-year-old was felling the spruce with his harvester, the 59-year-old was a short distance away with his tractor. At the moment the spruce fell, the 59-year-old drove up with his tractor. The 33-year-old tried to change the direction of the fall with his harvester, but this was no longer possible due to the size and speed of the fall. The spruce fell directly onto the driver's cab of the tractor, fatally injuring the 59-year-old.