All help came too late
Tractor driver killed by falling spruce tree
Fatal forestry accident in Neukirchen/Enknach in Upper Austria: A 59-year-old man who was trying to help a forest owner with woodwork fell victim to carelessness. He had apparently overlooked the fact that the spruce was falling and drove his tractor directly underneath it. The attempt to change the direction of the fall and avert the accident was unsuccessful.
On Tuesday afternoon, at around 5.30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was carrying out forestry work with his harvester on his property in Neukirchen an der Enknach. Shortly before 7 p.m., an acquaintance of his, a 59-year-old, arrived with his tractor to carry out further forestry work together with the 33-year-old. It was agreed between the two that the 33-year-old would fell the last tree, a spruce, and then they would start working together.
Rescue operation failed
While the 33-year-old was felling the spruce with his harvester, the 59-year-old was a short distance away with his tractor. At the moment the spruce fell, the 59-year-old drove up with his tractor. The 33-year-old tried to change the direction of the fall with his harvester, but this was no longer possible due to the size and speed of the fall. The spruce fell directly onto the driver's cab of the tractor, fatally injuring the 59-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.