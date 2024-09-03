Zverev fails to beat local hero at US Open

Fritz will face either the Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov or his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in his first Major semi-final. If it's Tiafoe, the crowd in Flushing Meadows will be able to cheer on an American in the men's final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006. "It feels great," said Fritz. He had already lost several quarter-finals at Grand Slams. It was his fifth attempt. "It felt different today. I had the feeling that I could go one step further this time."