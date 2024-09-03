In the quarterfinals
Zverev fails to beat local hero at US Open
Alexander Zverev lost 6-7(2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(3) to American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday night.
Taylor Fritz has reached the semi-finals of a tennis Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 26-year-old Californian eliminated the number four seed Alexander Zverev in four sets 7:6(2),3:6,6:4,7:6(3) in the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York on Tuesday. Of the top four seeds, only Jannik Sinner is still in the tournament after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic withdrew. The top seed from South Tyrol will meet Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
Fritz will face either the Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov or his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in his first Major semi-final. If it's Tiafoe, the crowd in Flushing Meadows will be able to cheer on an American in the men's final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006. "It feels great," said Fritz. He had already lost several quarter-finals at Grand Slams. It was his fifth attempt. "It felt different today. I had the feeling that I could go one step further this time."
Zverev, on the other hand, missed another big opportunity. The 2021 Olympic champion still has to wait for his first Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old German was too passive in the decisive moments and missed out on his third semi-final appearance at the venue where he only lost to Dominic Thiem in the final in 2020. Zverev had already lost to Fritz in the round of 16 at Wimbledon this year in a five-set thriller. In New York, the number 12 seed Fritz converted his first match point after 3:26 hours.
Earlier, local heroine Emma Navarro had also reached the final round of a major tournament for the first time as an American. Seeded number 13, the 23-year-old defeated Paula Badosa from Spain, also born in New York, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday. Badosa had been close to reaching a deciding set when leading 5-1 in set three, but then completely lost the thread and lost six games in a row.
US OPEN (75 million dollars, hard court)
Men's semi-final:
Fritz - Grigor Dimitrov (BLR-9)/Frances Tiafoe (USA-20)
Women's semi-final:
Navarro - Zheng Qinwen (CHN-7)/Aryna Sabalenka (BLR-2)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
