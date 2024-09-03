Vorteilswelt
Highest alert level

Fire operation: Huge column of smoke over Wr. Neudorf

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 18:56

A major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in a hall in the industrial center of Lower Austria South, where decoration material was stored, among other things. The highest alert level was triggered and 13 fire departments with over 300 firefighters were called out to the fire! A huge column of smoke was visible for miles around.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the provincial fire brigade association, the scene of the fire was a high-bay warehouse belonging to the Zaruba company in the municipality of Biedermannsdorf. So far, it has not been possible to carry out an interior attack due to the acute risk of collapse and the full fire. However, it was possible to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings from the outside. People in the immediate vicinity were asked to keep doors and windows closed.

Fire department: "Smoke is being pushed into residential areas"
This was still the case in the evening. "The weather conditions are pushing the smoke down into the residential areas", explained Paul Fastner from the Mödling district fire brigade command.

One lane of the southern highway (A2) was even closed for a firefighting team to extinguish the fire. A warning was also issued that visibility would be impaired on the A2. According to reports, there are no injuries so far. The fire-fighting work was expected to last for hours, well into the night.

