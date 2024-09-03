Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

She struggles with death

Set on fire by boyfriend! Olympic runner in hospital

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 18:31

Horrific scenes in Kenya! According to the police, Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was doused with petrol and set alight by her boyfriend. Her life is in danger.

comment0 Kommentare

Following the incident on Sunday, the 33-year-old is being treated in hospital in the town of Eldoret in Kenya for serious burns. Police say her partner ambushed Cheptegei with a five-liter petrol canister at her home in Trans-Nzoia County in rural western Kenya while she was at church.

Previously, there had allegedly been a dispute between the two over a piece of land, among other things. Cheptegei's partner was also caught in the flames. Neighbors extinguished the fire and took both to hospital, according to reports. The police are now investigating the man for attempted murder.

According to the hospital in Eldoret, Cheptegei was admitted to the intensive care unit with burns to around 80 percent of her body surface. She had also inhaled flames and suffered internal burns. The athlete, who is receiving artificial respiration, is currently still in mortal danger. The suspected perpetrator is also in intensive care with burns to 30 percent of his body surface.

"Let us pray for Rebecca"
"Our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei was brutally attacked by her boyfriend and suffered severe burns," wrote the president of Uganda's Olympic Committee, Donald Rukare, on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "Let's pray for Rebecca and wish her a full recovery. Let us all say NO to violence, especially against women. This is totally unacceptable and we condemn this totally inappropriate attack."

Cheptegei finished 44th in the women's marathon at the Olympic Games in Paris in August. Prior to that, the athlete had finished 14th at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest and won a gold medal at the 2021 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf