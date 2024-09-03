Around 171 million euros
Security center fixed for 2030 in St. Pölten
The foundations have been laid for the new security center in St. Pölten, which will be built directly adjacent to the State Office of Criminal Investigation. 171 million euros are to be invested by 2030. The location was controversial beforehand.
Good things come to those who wait. This proverb could also apply to the security center in St. Pölten, which was announced in 2017 and has been adapted several times. Because now the mega building, which had caused a storm of protest from local residents, is actually to be built. The provincial government unanimously approved the 171 million euro project on Tuesday, while the provincial capital confirmed the sale of the land to the province in a specially convened special meeting the day before, without a vote from the Greens.
Speaking of plots of land: the purchase of the last plot by the city means that the security center can now be built further away from the housing estate. It will be built directly behind the area on the Schanze, where the state criminal investigation department, logistics department and service dogs are already located. "Nobody would have understood if we had built something new at a different location," says Mayor Matthias Stadler.
Many relocations
According to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, the state traffic department, the cybercrime training center stationed in Melk, the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism, the city police command, the Linzer Straße police station and an operations training center will move to the headquarters, which will have a gross floor area of 36,300 square meters. The shooting range, which had raised concerns in advance, will be built underground for noise protection reasons. The feared helipad will not be built.
"It is a historic project that will offer optimal conditions for police work. Intensive preparatory work was necessary," emphasizes Karner. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner is also aware of this: "With a mega project like this, there is always a lot of need for discussion." However, there has always been an exchange with the population. "The current location is well suited," said the head of the province.
Start of construction planned for 2027
The search process for the general planner is due to start at the end of September and will last until fall 2025. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with commissioning planned for 2030.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.