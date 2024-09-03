Security center fixed for 2030 in St. Pölten

Good things come to those who wait. This proverb could also apply to the security center in St. Pölten, which was announced in 2017 and has been adapted several times. Because now the mega building, which had caused a storm of protest from local residents, is actually to be built. The provincial government unanimously approved the 171 million euro project on Tuesday, while the provincial capital confirmed the sale of the land to the province in a specially convened special meeting the day before, without a vote from the Greens.