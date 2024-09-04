Weak summer sales
Heat sets in: guests stay away from the café
Café Bellaria is struggling with a weak summer and hopes are pinned on the fall. However, the government should offer the sector support.
Café Bellaria is the oldest coffee house in Vienna. Guests have been served here since 1870. Restaurateur David Figar and former footballer Rubin Okotie took over the traditional café between the Palace of Justice and the Natural History Museum in autumn 2021. The plan was to preserve the typical coffee house character while also appealing to young people. In addition to classics such as Alt-Wiener Rindsgulasch and Sachertorte, guests will also find many vegan dishes on the menu.
I just can't charge six euros for a coffee.
Gastronom David Figar
"Summer was tough for us"
Although the concept has been well received, the business has faced numerous challenges. "The summer was particularly tough for us," says Figar. Due to the heat, many guests stayed away or hardly consumed anything apart from water. Another problem is the location. The coffee house is located right between the 1st and 7th districts and therefore in a less frequented area. Rising costs are also causing problems for the traditional establishment. The increased personnel costs alone for its twelve employees are a big chunk. "I simply can't charge six euros for a coffee," says the owner. 90 percent of his colleagues have the same problem. That's why he urgently needs support from the government. But not one-off payments like Corona, but sustainable solutions, such as a reduction in VAT, says the 44-year-old.
Despite the slow summer, he is positive about the fall. "When it gets cooler, the guests will certainly come back," the restaurateur is convinced. Above all, the Bellaria wants to score points with its large brunch offer. On weekends, guests can feast until 4 pm. There is also a lunch menu during the week.
