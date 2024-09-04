Heat sets in: guests stay away from the café

"Summer was tough for us"

Although the concept has been well received, the business has faced numerous challenges. "The summer was particularly tough for us," says Figar. Due to the heat, many guests stayed away or hardly consumed anything apart from water. Another problem is the location. The coffee house is located right between the 1st and 7th districts and therefore in a less frequented area. Rising costs are also causing problems for the traditional establishment. The increased personnel costs alone for its twelve employees are a big chunk. "I simply can't charge six euros for a coffee," says the owner. 90 percent of his colleagues have the same problem. That's why he urgently needs support from the government. But not one-off payments like Corona, but sustainable solutions, such as a reduction in VAT, says the 44-year-old.