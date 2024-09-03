Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

21-year-old convicted

Radicalized from right-wing extremist to Islamist

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 16:00

An Austrian (21) made propaganda for terrorists with TikTok videos. The Salzburg provincial court sentenced him - but the man does not have to go to prison. His tendency towards radicalism is particularly remarkable.

comment0 Kommentare

He grew up in a village in Flachgau, in a Christian Austrian household - and yet the 21-year-old defendant idolized the inhuman Islamists of the so-called "Islamic State". Between 2022 and the end of 2023, the Flachgauer distributed several videos with "IS" propaganda via four different TikTok profiles - the 21-year-old also ran a YouTube and a Soundcloud channel. All named after Islamists.

Already on trial for re-activation
Due to this support for terrorism, the public prosecutor accused him of participating in a terrorist organization and a criminal organization. And at the start of the trial on Tuesday, the prosecutor described the man's transformation from a right-wing extremist to an Islamist extremist. After all, the defendant had already been on trial in 2020 for the accusation of re-activation. Reason: swastika graffiti.

After a diversion without a previous conviction, the man from Flachgau met a Turkish woman, married her according to Islamic rites and converted to Islam out of love. Two years and a child later, they separated. This hit him hard psychologically, emphasized defence lawyer Michael Hofer: "His whole family is marked by depression."

The accused used social media platforms such as TikTok to commit crimes (Bild: stock.adobe.com/prima91 )
The accused used social media platforms such as TikTok to commit crimes
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/prima91 )

He had probably also sought and found guidance because of his psyche: first with the right-wing extremists, then with the Islamic extremists. "He was always looking for a strict ideological home somewhere", Hofer also found. In front of the judges, the bearded man distanced himself from violence and terror, describing his actions as "stupid". Hofer mentioned that he was already taking part in a de-radicalization programme.

He must continue this by court order, the court senate decided, in addition to the sentence of one year's probation. The 21-year-old must also undergo psychotherapy. The verdict is not final. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf