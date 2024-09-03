Unbelievable martyrdom
Frenchman (71) had wife raped 92 times
A French woman was the victim of a heinous crime for ten years - without even realizing it. Her own husband had drugged Gisele P. unconscious dozens of times and then had her raped by other men.
The trial in this disgusting case began on Monday in Avignon. Although what was done to her must be extremely unpleasant, P. insisted that the public should not be excluded from the trial. The trial should be "completely open to the public until the end", said lawyer Stéphane Babonneau, who represents the 72-year-old wife of the accused.
The public prosecutor's office had actually demanded a trial behind closed doors so that the video recordings of the acts made by the husband would not be shown publicly.
Sexual preferences became deviant with age
The allegations against her 71-year-old husband Dominique P. are shocking: he is said to have drugged his wife with sleeping pills and then abandoned her to other men who then raped her in their marital bed. Since the children had moved out of their house in Provence, he had become "more demanding in his sexual fantasies", P. explained in court.
At first, he himself committed sexual assault on his drugged wife and abused her with "certain sexual practices that she rejected". He then remarked that he "enjoyed seeing his wife being touched by someone else".
Strict rules for "guests" from the internet
He eventually got to know men via an internet site, who he invited to his home while his wife was unconscious. To ensure that the acts were not noticed, these "guests" were not allowed to park in front of the house, wear perfume or smoke. 51 suspected rapists are now standing trial together with P. - each of them facing a 20-year prison sentence.
Husband filmed rapes
Another offense finally led to the trail of the deviant activity: when the 71-year-old was caught filming women under their skirts in a supermarket, the police checked his computer. They came across videos of the rapes - 92 acts could be proven and suspects identified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
