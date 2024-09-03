Vorteilswelt
Saxony election in turmoil

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 11:48

The state election in the German federal state of Saxony is still causing a stir two days after election day. After the AfD subsequently lost a mandate on Monday due to a software error during the counting process, the police launched an investigation into manipulated ballot papers on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, unknown persons had taped over the cross on several postal ballot papers and marked the far-right minor party Freie Sachsen instead. As things stand at present, around 100 of these ballot papers have been falsified, most of which would have originally gone to the CDU, according to Bild. The State Security Department took over the investigation and reportedly seized two manipulated ballot papers.

Manipulated ballot papers in two constituencies
The manipulated ballot papers were discovered in two constituencies. "We became aware of this suspicion with regard to electoral districts 36011 and 36012," said a spokesperson for the city of Dresden.

The two constituencies are located in Langebrück in the north of Dresden. The Free Saxons did remarkably well in constituency 36012. There they achieved 10.2 percent with 59 direct votes and 60 list votes respectively. Overall, the small party achieved 2.2 percent in the state election.

The Free Saxons are classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a right-wing extremist organization.

