Plan for the equestrian festival in Salzburg is set

There will be a four-star show jumping tournament this year, while the dressage will even be at five-star level. However, it's not just top-class sport that will be taking part, but also a wide range of events. "We have lots of different competitions. Amateurs and youngsters will also be riding on the big stage. There will also be a show and a high-quality trade fair," says Steiner, giving some insight into the program.