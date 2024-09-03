Amadeus Horse Indoors
Plan for the equestrian festival in Salzburg is set
The next edition of the Amadeus Horse Indoors in Salzburg (December 5-8) is already casting its shadow. The major event, which takes place at the exhibition center, is fixed for years to come. At some point, those responsible want to stage a World Cup as part of the event.
At the beginning of December, the Salzburg Exhibition Center will once again be dominated by equestrian sport. The Amadeus Horse Indoors will take place again this year from December 5 to 8. And this year's edition is already casting its shadow ahead. "The tenders will be submitted to the international federation this week. We have already received a few inquiries from well-known riders," reports event director Christian Steiner.
There will be a four-star show jumping tournament this year, while the dressage will even be at five-star level. However, it's not just top-class sport that will be taking part, but also a wide range of events. "We have lots of different competitions. Amateurs and youngsters will also be riding on the big stage. There will also be a show and a high-quality trade fair," says Steiner, giving some insight into the program.
A World Cup at some point
Europe's largest indoor equestrian event is set to become even more important in the long term. The plan for the future is set - at some point, a World Cup event will be held in the city of Mozart. "If we had a World Cup in Austria, local riders would automatically get a starting place at other World Cup venues," explains Steiner. First important step: the event in Salzburg is secured for many years to come, according to the show director.
