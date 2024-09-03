Bow rail gone: the Titanic falls apart

Two million photos taken during expedition

During the expedition in July and August - the company's first since 2010 - more than two million photos of the wreck were taken. The luxury steamship, advertised as unsinkable when it was launched, collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912 and sank. Around 1500 of the more than 2200 people on board died. The wreck was found in 1985 south-east of the Canadian province of Newfoundland at a depth of around 3800 meters.