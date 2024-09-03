"Hostile environment"
Bow rail gone: the Titanic falls apart
The Titanic is inexorably decaying in its ocean grave. "After 112 years at the bottom of the North Atlantic, the hostile ocean environment is taking its toll on the Titanic," reports the company RMS Titanic, owner of what is probably the most famous shipwreck in the world. The deterioration is particularly visible on the ship's iconic bow, where part of the railing is already missing.
Images from the most recent research expedition to the wreck this summer show the decay. According to the company, the bow has now lost around four and a half meters of its railing, which is now lying on the seabed.
For decades, it had been a testimony to the Titanic's resilient strength. The drastic change in the pictures is a reminder that she was actually falling apart.
Here you can see a picture of the bow with the missing part of the railing:
Two million photos taken during expedition
During the expedition in July and August - the company's first since 2010 - more than two million photos of the wreck were taken. The luxury steamship, advertised as unsinkable when it was launched, collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912 and sank. Around 1500 of the more than 2200 people on board died. The wreck was found in 1985 south-east of the Canadian province of Newfoundland at a depth of around 3800 meters.
According to RMS Titanic, the expedition also uncovered "countless" artifacts that will be unearthed in future missions. Among them is a gem whose rediscovery on the seabed has delighted the researchers: it is a bronze statue of the Roman goddess Diana, around 60 centimetres high, which was once enthroned on a mantelpiece in a first-class lounge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.