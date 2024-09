In the match of the round, Hermagor and Matrei from the Unterliga West meet this time. The second game is in the Lower League East. Annabichler SV and FC Launsdorf cross swords here. And the third match is the top encounter from the 3rd KFV Cup round between Hermagor and Velden. As usual, our team of experts analyzes the eighteenth week in Carinthia's lower division with all the goals and votes on the games.