Art exhibition
People and technology: what a (cable) salad
The "Unplugging" exhibition in Innsbruck delves into the question of how wired people are in today's society. It is about the obsession with cables, electromagnetic fields and how they affect the body in everyday life.
The current must flow! We can no longer imagine our everyday lives without electrical devices; everything is networked and wired. The electronic age has replaced the mechanical age. The artist Anna Lerchbaumer explores this theme in her exhibition "Unplugging".
Is it still possible to "unplug" from the power grid at a time when more or less everything has to be charged?
Cables as a neural network
The Tyrolean is dedicated to the obsession with cables, electromagnetic fields and how they affect the body in everyday life. "Power stations as electrical organs and cables as neural networks, voice messages as tingling in the navel and the finite life energy of people and batteries that permeate everyday life. Conductive umbilical cords invite visitors to recharge their end devices," it says.
Facts and figures
- "Abnabeln" exhibition at the "Plattform 6020" in Innsbruck
- From September 5 to October 19.
- Opening: September 4, 7 pm, with art historian and curator Karin Pernegger.
- Further information on the exhibition and the supporting program: stadtbibliothek.innsbruck.gv.at/en/plattform-6020/aktuell/63-0.html
Anna Lerchbaumer's work reflects on the relationship between environmental issues, people and technology.
